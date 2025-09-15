Woman stabbed during fight in West Hollywood

The Brief A woman in her 20s is in critical condition after being stabbed in West Hollywood. The incident happened Sunday morning during a fight involving several people. Authorities have not yet released any information on a suspect.



A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight in West Hollywood on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood station initially received a call about a fight in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Deputies who responded to the scene found a woman in her 20s with a stab wound to her upper body.

She was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

What they're saying:

According to sheriff's officials, "the fight involved several people and at this time, there is no suspect information to release."

Officials also stated that "homicide investigators were not notified of the incident until 8:00 a.m. due to the severity of the victim's injuries."

What's next:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the sheriff's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be made to 800-222-8477, or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.