West Hollywood officially bans all retail sales of live animals

The Brief West Hollywood has passed a new ordinance banning the retail sale of live animals, including mammals, fish, and reptiles. The city council's decision is part of a decades-long commitment to animal welfare and has been celebrated by animal rights advocates. The ban will take effect in March 2026.



The new law, which takes effect in 2026, will prohibit the sale of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, hermit crabs, and arachnids in all pet shops within the city.

What we know:

The ordinance, adopted this week, prohibits the sale of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, hermit crabs, and arachnids. The city's mayor, Chelsea Byers, stated this is part of a decades-long commitment to animal welfare.

Animal advocates say that most animals sold in stores come from mills where they are kept in crowded cages without proper food, water, or care. They also contend that prohibiting the sale of animals encourages pet adoptions and helps ease the pressure on overwhelmed animal shelters and rescues.

PETA has also celebrated the move, stating the ban will "spare parrots from dismal lives in a cage, snakes from confinement in tanks so small they can't stretch out, and fish from swimming endless circles in filthy bowls."

What they're saying:

Mayor Byers said the ordinance is an extension of the city's commitment to caring for all life.

"I think it's so important because it really represents our care for all life," she said. "I think the City of West Hollywood really understands the role that animals play in our lives and the joy that we experience when we're around them, but I think it's more than that. We're one all on this planet. Every form of life really matters, and I think extending that care to all sentient life is so important, and the more we do that, the better off we all are."

During a recent city council meeting, some residents spoke out in support of the ban.

"These animals often suffer in captivity, as many lack federal protection and cannot thrive in human homes," one resident said.

Another resident explained that "prohibiting the sale of animals also encourages adoptions, allowing pet stores to instead focus on showcasing animals in need of loving homes."

"This ordinance will protect animals from extreme suffering, preserve biodiversity, and ease the pressure on shelters and rescues overwhelmed with small animals," a third resident added.

"I think it's great. I think, you know, i love animals, so i think it's always good to protect them and I love that West Hollywood is at the forefront of doing that, so, I'm really happy about it."

The backstory:

The ordinance is the latest in a series of "firsts" for West Hollywood's animal protections.

In 1989, the city declared itself a "cruelty-free zone," and it was the first North American city to ban cat declawing.

The city has also previously cracked down on puppy mills and the fur trade and has supported statewide protections for farm animals.

What's next:

There was no significant outspoken opposition to the measure.

The only location in West Hollywood that currently sells these animals, the Petco on Doheny Drive, will have until March 2026 to comply with the new law.

The company has not yet commented on the decision.