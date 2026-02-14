Search underway for 18-month-old baby allegedly kidnapped by aunt in West Covina

article

The Brief Police are searching for 18-month-old Isaiah Sunel Nava, who was abducted from a West Covina home Friday night. The suspect is the child's estranged aunt, 26-year-old Amber Alexis Destiny Zarate, a homeless parolee with known violent tendencies. Authorities have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect but currently do not know the duo's exact location within the Los Angeles area.



A search is underway in West Covina for an 18-month-old boy who was abducted Friday night, according to police.

Authorities have identified the suspect as the child’s estranged aunt, who is currently on parole and considered dangerous.

What we know:

Officers responded to a kidnapping report at a West Covina home just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators determined that the infant, Isaiah Sunel Nava, was allegedly taken by 26-year-old Amber Alexis Destiny Zarate.

According to police, Zarate is a known drug user with "violent tendencies" and has multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Surveillance video confirmed Zarate was in the immediate area at the time of the abduction.

She was last seen wearing a black top and white pants while carrying a black backpack.

What we don't know:

The current whereabouts of both Zarate and the child remain unknown.

While Zarate is known to frequent the Los Angeles area, police have not identified a specific vehicle or a particular neighborhood where she might be hiding.

What you can do:

If you see Amber Alexis Destiny Zarate or Isaiah Sunel Nava, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the kidnapping is urged to contact the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8500.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via email at info@lacrimestoppers.org.