Wendy Williams, 59, diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, aphasia

Former talk show host and radio personality Wendy Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, according to a spokesperson.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement, released Thursday, read in part.

From breakups to pregnancies to lawsuits, Williams, 59, has made a career out of deep dives into celebrity gossip. It helped her to gain a following in radio and later her talk show, " The Wendy Williams Show ," which ended in 2022 after Williams's prolonged health-related absence.

According to the statement, Williams has been open with the public about her health challenges, including her struggles with Graves' disease and lymphedema.

Now, loved ones are asking fans to show "understanding and compassion" toward Wendy.

"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way," the statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

