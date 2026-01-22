Immigration officials allow suspect in $100M California jewelry heist to self deport, avoiding trial

The Brief Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores, a key suspect in a $100 million jewelry heist, avoided trial after federal immigration authorities deported him to South America in December. U.S. prosecutors were stunned by the move, stating they were unaware of the immigration detainer and intended to seek a 15-year prison sentence for the suspect. Defense attorneys have moved to dismiss the case permanently, while prosecutors are fighting to keep charges open in the event Flores ever returns to the U.S.



Federal immigration authorities allowed a suspect in a $100 million jewelry heist, believed to be the largest in U.S. history, to deport himself to South America in December.

What we know:

Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores was one of seven individuals charged last year in connection with the 2022 theft of diamonds, emeralds, gold, and designer watches from a Brink's armored truck north of Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SoCal men charged in largest jewelry heist in US history: $100M stolen from Brink’s truck

Flores, a lawful permanent resident who was out on bail, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in September without the knowledge of the federal prosecutors handling his criminal case.

During a December 16 immigration hearing, Flores waived his rights and requested voluntary departure to Chile.

While the immigration judge denied that specific request, a final order of removal was issued, and ICE deported him to Ecuador in late December.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

What they're saying:

"Prosecutors are supposed to allow the civil immigration process to play out independently while criminal charges are pending," federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing. "That is exactly what they did in this case — unwittingly to defendant’s benefit in that he will now avoid trial, and any potential conviction and sentence, unless and until he returns to the United States."

Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor, described the situation as extremely unusual.

"It’s just beyond me how they would deport him without the prosecutors… being in on the conversation," she said. "This really was the left hand not knowing what the right hand was doing."

Jerry Kroll, an attorney representing the victimized jewelry companies, expressed the frustration of the victims.

"When a defendant in a major federal theft case leaves the country before trial, victims are left without answers, without a verdict, and without closure," Kroll told the Los Angeles Times.

By the numbers:

$100 million: The value of the jewelry and gemstones victims reported stolen during the July 2022 heist.

15 years: The maximum federal prison sentence Flores faced if convicted of conspiracy and theft.

7: The total number of people charged in the case involving the stalking of a Brink's tractor-trailer.

24: The number of bags of jewelry stolen from the truck while one driver was asleep and the other was getting food.

The backstory:

The heist occurred in July 2022 after suspects allegedly scouted a Brink's truck leaving an international jewelry show near San Francisco.

The thieves followed the vehicle to a rural freeway rest stop in Lebec.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jewelry worth millions stolen from Brink's truck near Los Angeles

While the victims claimed losses exceeding $100 million, Brink's has maintained in a separate lawsuit that the stolen items were valued at less than $10 million based on the amounts the jewelers declared for transport.

What's next:

Flores’ attorney, John D. Robertson, has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment, arguing that the deportation violated his client's criminal prosecution rights and that the case should be closed permanently.

Federal prosecutors are opposing the motion, asking the judge to dismiss the charges "without prejudice." This would allow the government to reopen the case and prosecute Flores if he is ever located in the United States again.