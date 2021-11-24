Expand / Collapse search
‘Well-fed’ squirrel freed by rescuers after getting stuck in bird feeder

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 7:25PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Squirrel stuck inside bird feeder released by RSPCA

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a squirrel found itself trapped in a bird feeder and had to be freed by an RSPCA rescue officer. (Credit: RSPCA via Storyful)

BANDSTED, England - A plump squirrel recently found itself in an unlikely situation — stuck inside a bird feeder. 

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the squirrel found itself trapped in a bird feeder and had to be freed by an RSPCA rescue officer. 

The footage, provided by the animal organization, showed a hefty squirrel inside the bird feeder, as an officer used pliers to help release the animal. 



According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in England, a squirrel who may have had a few too many nuts found itself trapped in a bird feeder and had to be freed by an RSPCA rescue officer.

"Maybe if he hadn’t eaten so many nuts, he wouldn’t have gotten stuck in there," a woman off-camera said. "He’s a well-fed squirrel."

The RSPCA said a concerned homeowner in Banstead, England contacted them on Nov. 10 when they spotted the stricken squirrel. Luckily, the squirrel was released uninjured, they said.

RELATED: Oh, deer: School staff surprised by hooved intruder inside classroom

"Unfortunately squirrels trapped in feeders is something we hear about fairly regularly, especially those designed to be ‘anti-squirrel’ so we would urge people to stick to the more simple designs and to check them regularly," RSPCA animal rescue officer Louis Horton said.

RSPCA released the video on social media. 

"This little chancer decided to break into a bird feeder, but it all went very wrong and he became trapped inside. Luckily we were able to set him free, with only his pride harmed," the organization wrote. 