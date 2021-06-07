Welcome Back SoCal: Local reaction to California's June 15 reopening of economy

California's reopening is just one week away. What can we expect and how are Southern Californians feeling about it?

To Grace Nathaniel, it’s been a rough year and a half. And, that feeling is not exclusive to her. She says she’s glad June 15th – the day California reopens its economy is finally around the bend. And, the first thing she’d like to do is, "I want to stay home!" She says, "I’m glad the world is opening up but it’s also a little bit scary," given all of the people that may be out and about.

But, what’s scary to Grace Nathaniel is a door to freedom for others to hit nightspots and be with other people socially. Derin Oyekan says he really misses that.

And, Peter Delvis is saying good riddance. He says he’s "tired of the masks and restrictions (and being told) you can not do that.. you can not do that... you cannot do that." To him, the governments overdid that."

Whatever the feeling - political or personal - there is a sense and desire to reconnect with others but, will it be fist-bumps or old-fashioned handshakes? The hand motions can be confusing. For so long it’s been fist and elbow bumps. Psychotherapist Lynn Lanni says the transition back to a normal economy and, hopefully, a normal life may push some of our buttons. She says it’s like coming out of hibernation.

Some, like Matty Vonarx at Yonder Coffee Shop in Northridge, say, "I think it would be cool to go to a sports game again. I’m into sports games." Belle Cagas, owner of Yonder Coffee says "I’d like to go back to the Philippines or Canada and visit family.

Brent Dilger says, "I am looking forward to Disneyland. That’s one of my favorites." Dilger’s son Carder will go into June 15th still social distancing because of uncertainty he feels. He says, "Sure I think that I’ll play it safe for a long time."

Or maybe you’re like Genevieve Levin. Her baby is due TODAY!!! And, as a result, the whole family is in town for a reunion. A first since the pandemic.

Mom came in from Chicago. Of her daughter, she says, "Normally I see her twice a year and again, it’s been very hard."

Her sister flew in from Iowa. To her, "It’s pretty much the greatest thing that’s happened in the past 6 months. She’s my favorite person in the world so, I’ve been looking forward to this."

So for the Levin family, "Life is pretty good!"

