Woman tied to Romanian theft group used $67K in stolen funds to buy jewelry: LASD

Deputies in West Hollywood are asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of stealing jewelry and credit cards from lockers at a hotel spa and a yoga studio and using the stolen funds to buy over $67,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspect, Andreea Catalina Rosca, also known as Nicole Morri is described as a 34-year-old white woman, standing at 5'01" and weighing 100 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She is also known to possess a counterfeit Washington State identification card under the name 'Nicole Morri.' Furthermore, Rosca has ties to Romanian Organized Theft Groups and is known to travel the country while committing similar crimes.

An active arrest warrant has been issued for Rosca. If you have any information about these incidents, know the whereabouts of Rosca, or can provide details about her activities, you're asked to contact Detective Zeff at the West Hollywood Sheriff Station by calling 310-358-4033.

For those who prefer to submit information anonymously, you can reach out to "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, you can use your smartphone to download the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.