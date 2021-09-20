WeHo City Council to vote on whether to implement new vaccine mandate

The West Hollywood City Council will vote Monday on whether to implement new vaccine mandates.

Those mandates would require vaccinations for most public indoor spaces in the city, including restaurants, bars and nightclubs. The mandate would also apply to health and fitness establishments.

Residents will also be required to provide proof of vaccination to get a massage, get a facial, or get their hair and nails done.

The City of West Hollywood issued an emergency executive order on Sept. 10 requiring patrons and customers 18 and older to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the following establishments:

Restaurants where food or drink is served indoors

Bars where food or drink is served indoors

Indoor nightclubs

Indoor theaters

Indoor pot shops/lounges

Indoor entertainment venues

Indoor gyms

Indoor recreation facilities

Yoga studios

Indoor personal care establishments including – but not limited to – nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, estheticians, tattoo parlors, tanning services, skin care and cosmetology services and massage therapy services

Under the emergency order, all covered businesses in West Hollywood have until Monday, October 11 "to conspicuously post at the entrance to the facility signage informing individuals that Proof of Full Vaccination is required to enter the indoor portion of the facility."

Covered businesses have until October 11 to start posting at the front of the facilities.

What are the accepted forms of proof of vaccination?

CDC vaccination card

Photo or copy of the vaccine card as a separate document

Photo of the vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device

Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider

Digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California

