Weekend comedy special brings big names to Catalina Island

Escape the summer heat and laugh the night away during a comedy special on Catalina Island this weekend.

Catalina Comedy Island is a two-night event featuring Dana Carvey, Michelle Wolf and Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell.

They’ve been planning the show since 2019.

The event is organized by Ben Villalobos, creator of Catalina Wine Mixer, and will be played at the Catalina Casino Sept. 9 and 10.

"This is definitely self-induced stress but I believe in the vision that myself and Tony my business partner have to grow something from scratch and hopefully leave a legacy where this is an annual event," said Villalobos.

For ticket information visit catalinacomedyisland.com.