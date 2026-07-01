Wednesday's Child: Zy'asia would like a forever family

Zy'asia (b. March 2011) is an engaging teen who has her eyes on the prize when it comes to her future aspirations. Zy'asia hopes to become a criminal defense attorney and use her voice to advocate for those who find themselves caught up in difficult circumstances.

To support her aspirations, we took Zy'asia to Michael Vincent Academy in North Hollywood, where she explored the importance of presenting a professional image and enjoyed a makeover that reflected the confident, polished attorney she hopes to become.

As we got to know Zy'asia during her makeover, it became clear that she's very intentional about her future. She enjoys English courses because they strengthen her reading and writing skills that will be important in law school. She also welcomes the challenges of math and enjoys P.E., hoping to play collegiate volleyball while pursuing her college education.

As for an adoptive family, Zy'asia hopes to find people who will support and encourage her educational goals and believe in her dreams. Zy'asia hopes to find a family that will provide guidance and encouragement as she pursues the future she's envisioned for herself.

To see more of Zy'asia, hear a little about her aspirations and see the surprise ending to her photo shoot, tune in to her segment of Wednesday's Child. Then, for information about the adoption process, please call 866-921-2367 (ADOPT).