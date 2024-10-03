Wednesday's Child: Three siblings looking for one forever home

When featuring a sibling set, we like to find a venue that has a little something for everyone … a place like the Aquarium of the Pacific! As VIPs, these three siblings didn’t just view the aquarium attractions but also got to go behind-the-scenes for some private activities involving touch pools and an up-close look at an animal not common to aquariums — an owl.

Aubriiella (b. Sept 2014) is the big sister of this sibling set, and is quite smart and mature for her age. Aubriiella enjoys piano lessons, roller-skating, bike-riding and playing with her toys. She wishes to travel to Hawaii someday. Aubriiella has a sense of responsibility for her younger brothers but is currently in a different placement than them, and she is eager to find a permanent home where they can all live together.



David (b. June 2017) is a very active boy who is sweet and energetic. He enjoys watching the show CatNap on YouTube, but his focus is often on playing and his favorite toys include trucks and Legos. As one might guess, David would like to go to LEGOLAND someday.



Daniel (b. April 2019) is a calm and easy-going kid who plays independently as well as with other kids appropriately. Daniel’s favorite activity to do is to engage in pretend play with his dinosaurs. He enjoys playtime with his brother, but also enjoys occupying himself with his creative imagination. Daniel particularly appreciates the nurturing of his sister Aubriiella when they get to see each other.

We’re looking for one forever family to reunite and adopt these three siblings. Tune into Wednesday’s Child to see more of Aubriiella, David and Daniel. To learn more about adopting, call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).

