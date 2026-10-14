Wednesday's Child: Rylan is a fun-loving, active kid who would love a forever family

article

Rylan (b. March 2018) is a fun-loving, active kid who enjoys being outdoors. With Halloween just around the corner, we took Rylan to Pa’s Pumpkin Patch in Lakewood to pick out pumpkins and enjoy some seasonal fun.

It was thrilling to see Rylan happily scampering through the patch. Rylan tells us he enjoys basketball, pizza and watching TV … adding that he is also interested in learning karate. He says he really loves spending time with his social worker because they read stories together and that he particularly enjoys when they have an outing together.

Rylan recently saw the Michael Jackson movie and became fascinated by the storyline and music. And "Thriller" has taken on a whole new significance for Rylan this season after discovering Michael Jackson. Rylan tells us he likes Halloween because it’s spooky, and while he hasn’t quite decided on a costume, Michael Jackson may now be in the running. He even showed us his own version of Michael’s legendary "moonwalk."

As for an adoptive family, Rylan would benefit from a parent or parents who are loving, nurturing and consistent. Rylan deserves acceptance from caregivers who understand how earlier life experiences can shape a child’s needs. A family willing to involve Rylan in extracurricular activities and new experiences, tempered with warmth and structure, is a plus that could help Rylan expand his interests and discover new dimensions of himself.

To learn more about Rylan and see his autumn adventure, including his moonwalk, at Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. To learn more about adopting, call us at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).