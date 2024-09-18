Wednesday's Child: Ja'nya is an athletic intellectual looking for her forever home

article

Ja’nya is a teen in foster care who is athletic, creative and intellectual. And having never been to a Dodgers game before, Ja’nya arrived decked out in her Shohei Ohtani jersey for her VIP day with the LA Dodgers! Ja’nya got a private tour of the stadium before the game and tried her hand at playing sports reporter by interviewing pitcher Joe Kelly.

Ja’nya shared that she likes school and that — in addition to the social aspects of high school — she enjoys English, PE and music production classes. She hopes to break into the music business someday to be a producer, and has really enjoyed her hands-on class in sound engineering. Although she doesn’t play baseball, Ja’nya’s athleticism includes playing basketball and football.

Ja’nya is welcoming of any family constellation. She hopes for an adoptive family that can be supportive of her whole person. Having spent some time in foster care, she’s experienced caregivers who judged her for her past and focused on past mistakes. Ja’nya’s hope is to find a forever family that will be committed to help her grow and achieve her goals by building her up.

Tune into Wednesday’s Child to see more of Ja’nya. To then learn more about adopting, call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).