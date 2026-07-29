Wednesday's Child: Jaleah loves to read and would love to find her forever family

Jaleah (b. May 2015) has a way of talking about books that immediately tells others how much she genuinely loves to read! At the invitation of Once Upon a Time Bookstore in Montrose, the owner celebrated Jaleah's love of learning by gifting a generous number of new books in different genres to Jaleah’s growing collection. And Jaleah has already challenged herself to finish every one of them before the new school year begins!

As an avid reader, Jaleah describes books in a way only a true book lover can: "I love how it's basically a movie inside your head. Reading just makes me feel really happy," she said.

As we got to know Jaleah, it quickly became clear that her love of reading reflects a genuine curiosity about the world around her. She lights up when talking about school and explains that she loves her teachers, enjoys making new friends, and especially loves learning things she didn’t have an awareness of before.

When Jaleah isn’t reading or isn't in the classroom, she enjoys gymnastics, drawing, writing, singing and dancing. She also dreams of becoming a veterinarian someday. She tells us that she loves all animals but has had an affinity for dogs ever since she was little.

Jaleah has a positive outlook on the future. She tells us that she hopes to find an adoptive family who will intentionally nurture and respect her cultural identity, as well as encourage her love of learning, her creativity and the many interests that make her who she is. And a family with pets, especially a dog, would be a welcome bonus for this aspiring veterinarian.

To learn more about Jaleah’s love of learning and to see the excitement during her visit to Once Upon a Time, tune in to Wednesday's Child. For information about the adoption process, please call 866-921-2367 (ADOPT).