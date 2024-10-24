Wednesday's Child: Hanging out with Nate at Pa's Pumpkin Patch

Nathaniel (b. April 2015), who goes by Nate, is a sweet, polite, and active child in foster care who is seeking a forever family. For now, with Halloween just around the corner, we joined Nate at one of our Wednesday’s Child legacy partners, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch in Lakewood, CA, to help him seek a great pumpkin and have some seasonal fun!

Nate ran around the pumpkin patch, doing necessary reconnaissance to find his version of the perfect pumpkin. Along the way, Nate’s eyes and attention were also drawn to something else he fancies – motorized vehicles! Nate found both his perfect pumpkin and a mini-tractor that he drove through a maze of hay bales, waving all the way!

Nate tells us that when he grows up, he wants to be a soldier to help people. Currently, Nate favors math and science in school. As for Halloween this year, he’s going to dress up as the "Scream" character and is looking forward to trick-or-treating.

Our hope is for Nate to be trick-or-treating with a family of his own by this time next year – a family that is active, patient, and supportive of his needs. To see more of Nate’s day of fun, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. To learn more about adopting, call 1-747-307-2445.