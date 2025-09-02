Wedding crasher allegedly steals thousands in gifts from couple in Glendale
GLENDALE, Calif. - Do you recognize him?
The Glendale Police Department is searching for this man seen in surveillance video who allegedly crashed a wedding at the Renaissance Banquet over the weekend and stole a box containing tens of thousands of dollars inside.
Video shows the man running down a back hallway leading to an alleyway where a getaway car was waiting.
A friend and relative to the newlyweds said there was more than $60,000 inside the box.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Glendale Police Department.