Watts church damaged by 2nd fire in 16 months

An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a church in Watts over the weekend.

St. John's United Methodist Church on Santa Ana Boulevard has been in operation for nearly 100 years.

The fire broke out Saturday night in the sanctuary and spread to the balcony.

Firefighters who were attacking from the roof were able to knock down the fire within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause remains under investigation.

This is the second fire to damage the beloved church in 16 months.