Ruptured water main prompts road closures in Sherman Oaks

Cleanup efforts were underway Wednesday morning after a water main ruptured overnight in Sherman Oaks.

The water main burst just after midnight, which caused flooding and muddy roadways. Most of the pipes in the area are estimated to be 100 years old and tens of thousands of gallons of water were lost in the incident.

The intersection of Woodman Avenue and Riverside Drive remains closed and those looking to access the 101 Freeway from the northbound side will need to plan for an alternative route and are advised to take Coldwater Canyon or Van Nuys Boulevard.

The intersection is set to reopen by 2 p.m., officials said.

