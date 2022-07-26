Water main break floods 101 Freeway in Hollywood

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday issued a SigAlert for the closure of 101 Freeway in Hollywood after a water main break caused flooding on both sides of the freeway.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m., officials said.

Traffic is currently down to one lane at the Santa Monica Boulevard exit on the northbound side, and on the southbound side, traffic is reduced to one lane at the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

RELATED: 2 rescued after car hits sinkhole following Hollywood water main burst

It’s unknown how long the closure will be in effect and commuters are asked to take alternative routes.

