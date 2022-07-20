2 rescued after car hits sinkhole following Hollywood water main burst

Two people were rescued early Wednesday morning after their car became stuck in a sinkhole when a water main burst in Hollywood.

The water main break was reported just before 2:50 a.m. near the Highland Avenue exit on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway, causing flooding and a sinkhole in the area. A short time later, two people encountered the sinkhole and were unable to move their vehicle.

The two were able to get themselves out of the car and sat on the car’s roof until LA City firefighters arrived at the scene and secured the area.

Video taken at the scene shows firefighters used a ladder to bring the two to safety. Officials said the two were triaged after the rescue and did not require hospitalization. They were later dropped off with family and friends who came to the area.

A SigAlert remains in effect at the freeway exit over the next several hours. Commuters can use the Cahuenga Blvd. exit or can travel further north on the 101 Freeway. Crews with the LA Department of Water and Power are currently conducting cleanup efforts.

