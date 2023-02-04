Water main explodes in Calabasas, residents could be without water for 10+ hours

article

A Calabasas neighborhood will be without water for at least 12 hours Saturday while crews work to fix a massive water main break.

The City of Calabasas Twitter account reported the water main break near the area of Parkway Calabasas and Park Entrada around 12 p.m. Saturday. According to the city, the water main that broke was 14 inches wide.

Video posted to social media by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District showed massive plumes of water spewing into the air.

The LVMWD anticipates that customers in the Vista Pointe and Westridge neighborhoods of Calabasas will be without water for anywhere between 10 and 12 hours. The city announced that the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center will be open to people who live in those neighborhoods until 10 p.m. Saturday for restroom and shower use. Anyone hoping to use the facility will have to show proof of residence.

Parkway Calabasas was briefly closed at Park Sorrento, but reopened about two hours later.

Images from SkyFOX showed workers using a backhoe to dig around the area of the main break.

Earlier this week, a water main break in Hollywood caused a sinkhole to develop forcing evacuations.