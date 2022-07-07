WATCH: Mountain lion spends 24 hours on the prowl in Simi Valley backyard
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A mountain lion was caught on camera prowling for hours in the backyard of a Simi Valley resident's home recently.
According to the homeowner Jonathan Kline, the mountain lion spent 24 hours in the backyard. It is even seen on camera following a raccoon and lounging before eventually consuming the raccoon.
Kline said the mountain lion did not show any signs of aggression and did not appear to be agitated or distressed.
The mountain lion left the backyard Wednesday morning.
The National Park Service has issued the following safety tips if you encounter a mountain lion:
- Stay calm. Hold your ground or back away slowly. Face the lion and stand upright.
- Do not approach a lion. Never approach a mountain lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
- Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up, if possible, so they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.
- Do not crouch down or bend over. Biologists surmise mountain lions don't recognize standing humans as prey. On the other hand, a person squatting or bending over looks a lot like a four-legged prey animal. If you're in mountain lion habitat, avoid squatting, crouching, or bending over, even when picking up children.