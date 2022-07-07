WATCH: Mountain lion spends 24 hours on the prowl in Simi Valley backyard

A mountain lion was caught on camera prowling for hours in the backyard of a Simi Valley resident's home recently.

According to the homeowner Jonathan Kline, the mountain lion spent 24 hours in the backyard. It is even seen on camera following a raccoon and lounging before eventually consuming the raccoon.

Kline said the mountain lion did not show any signs of aggression and did not appear to be agitated or distressed.

The mountain lion left the backyard Wednesday morning.

The National Park Service has issued the following safety tips if you encounter a mountain lion: