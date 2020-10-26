Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 AM PDT, Antelope Valley
8
Red Flag Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range
High Wind Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Suspect who led officers on chase in stolen box truck arrested

By and Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
Police Chases
FOX 11

Suspect leads officers on pursuit in stolen box truck

A search was underway for a suspect who led officers on a chase from downtown Los Angeles to Burbank on Monday morning.

LOS ANGELES - A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase from downtown Los Angeles to Burbank on Monday morning. 

The suspect, traveling at high speeds, led offices with the Los Angeles Police Department on the freeway just before 5:20 a.m. before getting off onto main streets and into residential areas in downtown Los Angeles. Shortly after, the pursuit continued into the Los Feliz neighborhood.

The white box truck was seen from SkyFOX making sharp and dangerous turns. 

By 5:50 a.m., the driver began traveling northbound in the 5 Freeway as California Highway Patrol took control of the pursuit. 

By 5:55 a.m., the suspect began driving more erratically and with the truck's lights turned off.

The suspect abruptly terminated the chase, got out of the truck and escaped into a flood control channel near the Los Angeles River in Burbank by 6 a.m. 

By 6:15 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.