Watch: Florida woman arrested after driving onto beach, narrowly missing families

A Florida woman was arrested and charged after authorities said she nearly drove into families at a beach in Smyrna Dunes Park Saturday, narrowly missing parents and children.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Sarah Ramsammy, 26, of Orlando has been charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Helicopter and bodycam footage released by authorities showed a blue vehicle parked in tire-high water

Ramsammy was then seen n a green t-shirt standing beside a passenger who was also in the vehicle. She then told authorities she was "not sure" what happened.

"I was the driver, and they kinda stopped us, and they said that we almost hit a child. I didn’t think that we did, but that’s what they told us," Ramsammy said in the video.

"We were just trying to turn around, we didn’t think we could do a u-turn around here, so we were just trying to keep going," she continued.

Ramsammy was taken into custody.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



