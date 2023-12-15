Washington Preparatory High School on lockdown after suspect apparently runs on campus

article

Washington Preparatory High School in Los Angeles was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office say a suspect ran on campus with a gun after a traffic collision occurred nearby.

Images from SkyFOX showed several patrol vehicles parked outside campus.

Parents may reunite with their children at 107th St. and Denker Ave.

It was unclear if the suspect was taken into custody. The lockdown was lifted around 1:50 p.m.