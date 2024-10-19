Warped Tour is back in 2025: Southern California city announced as one of three festival stops

article

The Brief The iconic Vans Warped Tour is returning for three weekend festivals in Summer 2025. The events mark the tour's 30th anniversary. Long Beach will host Warped Tour on July 26-27, 2025. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Oct. 24, 2024.



It's official, Warped Tour is back! The iconic summer tradition for so many elder emos and millennials is returning in 2025 to celebrate the festival's 30th anniversary. But, unlike past summers, the festival won't be a non-stop, country-spanning event. Warped Tour is coming to just three cities next summer, including one stop right here in Southern California.

Long Beach's Shoreline Waterfront will host Warped Tour on July 26-27, 2025, the festival announced in an Instagram post Thursday.

"We are so back," the post read.

Long Beach will be the tour's second stop next summer. The event will kick off on June 14 in Washington, D.C. Grounds at RFK Campus. The final leg will be from Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson also celebrated the announcement in an Instagram video, showing him lacing up his Vans. Richardson called the festival "the largest musical event in Long Beach history."

Warped Tour kicked off in 1995, created by Kevin Lyman. The first year of shows featured legendary California acts like Sublime, No Doubt, and Deftones. Vans signed on as the main sponsor the following summer, and over the next 25 years, the festival showcased some of the most iconic names in punk rock, post-hardcore, emo and more. At its peak, Warped Tour hit more than 40 cities in a summer. The festival has been on hiatus since 2019, the event's 25th anniversary. Lyman had originally announced that Warped Tour would end in 2018. Now, we're less than a year away from the 30th anniversary.

Lineups and headliners haven't yet been announced yet for the 2025 dates, but pre-sale tickets start going on sale on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. PT, with two-day passes starting out at $150, fees included. Information about dates, tickets and more can be found at vanswarpedtour.com.

I'll meet you at the inflatable schedule.