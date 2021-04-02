Walt Disney World sold out for Easter weekend and beyond

article

If you were hoping to hit up the Disney theme parks this Easter, you may want to have a Plan B.

According to Walt Disney World's reservation portal, all four of its theme parks are completely booked through the holiday weekend. The portal also shows that the parks are booked through the entire week next week. As of Friday morning, the only availability next week is on Wednesday and Saturday at EPCOT.

Last month, Visit Orlando said parks like Disney continue to operate on a reduced capacity and are maxing out ticket sales at those levels. They say it’s an encouraging sign -- especially considering how poor the tourist development tax dollars were for the month of January in Orange County.

Visit Orlando is hopeful with more vaccine supply and Spring Break coming, Florida tourism is about to turn the corner.

Disney World continues to operate at 35% capacity with safety measures in place. According to the Walt Disney World reservation system online, reservations to visit the parks can be made through January 14th, 2023. This indicates that the theme park company will still be using its reservation system at least until that date.

Universal Orlando has been hitting capacity at its theme parks nearly every day.

According to Orlando International Airport, this Easter weekend is anticipated to be one of its busiest weekends since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Airport officials said they project 207,374 passengers to depart the airport from Friday through Monday, compared to 12,339 departures during the same time period last year.

