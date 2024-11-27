Walmart employee called in to work on day off leaves a millionaire

The Brief Rebeca Gonzalez won $1 million off a winning Scratcher ticket she bought at work on what was supposed to be her day off. Three other lucky people became millionaires with some lucky $1 million Ultimate Cash Scratchers tickets. Rounding out the latest batch of new millionaires is R. Abrahamian, who won the top $1 million prize on a Multiplier Craze Scratchers ticket.



A woman who picked up a last-minute shift at work left $1 million richer after purchasing a very lucky California Lottery Scratcher ticket.

Rebeca Gonzalez got a last-minute call to work on her day off at a Los Angeles County Walmart - and although she wanted to be home with her family since it was Labor Day, she decided to take the three-hour shift.

"I wanted to obviously be home with my family because we planned to barbecue," Gonzalez told the California Lottery.

But her decision led her to $1 million after she won the $1 million top prize on a $10 Single Double Triple Scratchers game from a California Lottery vending machine inside the Walmart in Industry where she works.

"I’d planned on buying one on my break, but it was so busy I totally forgot. I didn’t remember I was going to buy a Scratchers until I left for the night and passed by the machines," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said she and her husband are spending the earnings on a new home and paying off debt, and while she's a millionaire, she still plans on working at Walmart.

"I’ve only told one person at work, and it was the manager who wanted me to stay late on a Holiday," Gonzalez said. "He couldn’t believe it."

The Walmart in Industry also received a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Three other lucky people became millionaires with some lucky $1 million Ultimate Cash Scratchers tickets.

Wayne Sims bought his at Pearl Market on Divisadero Street in San Francisco, and Alex Vela scored big with a ticket from Circus Liquors in North Hollywood. Robert Befriends raked in $1 million with a ticket from Palma Liquor in La Palma.

Rounding out the latest batch of new millionaires is R. Abrahamian, who won the top $1 million prize on a Multiplier Craze Scratchers ticket from a 7-Eleven on Burbank Blvd. in Burbank.

Congrats to all the lucky winners!