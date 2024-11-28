Volunteers come together to bring Thanksgiving meals to critically ill across LA County
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of volunteers helped prepare and package traditional Thanksgiving meals for critically ill clients of Project Angel Food in Los Angeles County.
The work began early Thanksgiving morning to prepare and deliver 1,500 meals that included turkey, stuffing, gravy and vegetables.
The organization's mission is to improve health outcomes and end food insecurity for critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles by providing medically-tailored meals with compassion and hope.
Project Angel Food was founded in 1989, and feeds 2,500 seriously ill people each day, preparing and delivering more than 1.5 million meals per year.
Elected officials and celebrities volunteered to help prepare and hand out meals to drivers. "Weird Al" Yankovic, Mark McGrath, Loni Love, and Mindy Cohn were among the 150 participants who volunteered their time for the Thanksgiving tradition.
For more information about donating or volunteering at Project Angel Food tap or click here.