Volunteer puppy raisers needed in Los Angeles area: How to apply

The Brief America's VetDogs urgently needs volunteers in the Los Angeles area to raise puppies that will become service dogs for veterans and first responders. Volunteers house the puppies for 14 to 18 months to teach basic obedience and socialization, like visiting restaurants and using public transit. The nonprofit covers all costs, including veterinary care; the volunteer is only responsible for buying the puppy's food.



America’s VetDogs, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing specially-trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, is issuing an urgent call for volunteer puppy raisers in the Los Angeles area.

What we know:

Puppy raisers receive a puppy at approximately eight weeks of age. They are responsible for teaching the pup basic obedience and house manners, including commands like "walk on a leash," "sit," "stay," "down," and "come when called."

Volunteers are encouraged to provide vital socialization experiences, which include taking the puppy to places like malls and restaurants, attending sporting events, and traveling via car or public transportation.

No prior dog training experience or handling is needed. America’s VetDogs regional Puppy Advisors will support each volunteer throughout the puppy's development and training milestones.

America’s VetDogs covers the cost of all necessities, including veterinary care. The volunteer raiser is responsible only for purchasing the pup's food.

What's next:

Once the puppy is between 14 and 18 months of age, the volunteer raiser must return the dog to the America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York.

The dog will then begin formal service dog training and will later be matched with a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

What you can do:

Anyone interested in becoming a puppy raiser can apply directly online at the nonprofit's website vetdogs.org.