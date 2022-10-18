GALLERY: Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion hits the market for $15M

The late and iconic Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion just hit the market for $15 million and is sure to be a home run for its buyer.

The 11,000-square-foot County French Château referred to as "Home Plate," is listed by Compass with Cat Scully, Vin Scully’s daughter, as the listing agent. The home has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms and is in the gated Ashley Ridge community.

The estate offers plenty of privacy as it sits on a nearly 2-acre lot. It also offers privacy for its future visitors with a full guest house and detached guest apartment.

Some of the home’s amenities include a full-size tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, a 6-car garage, a pool, a spa, and a movie theater.

Using a payment calculator on the Compass website, for a 30-year fixed loan with a 5.9% interest rate, a mortgage will cost $78,587 per month.

Vin Scully was a beloved broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers who passed away at the age of 94 in August.