Vigilante justice? Murder of United HealthCare CEO provokes split emotions

The Brief The manhunt continues for the person who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. The words "deny," "depose," and "defend" were found on live rounds and casing left at the scene, according to law enforcement sources. Police have not identified the suspect but have images of him at a hostel where he stayed after arriving in NYC on Nov. 24.



The high profile killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has sparked discussions about health care policies, corporate practices and economic frustrations.

Thompson's death is drawing unexpected reaction on social media, with many people expressing support for the shooter.

All over social media, people are posting how they feel about the victim and the shooter in the United HealthCare murder case.

"Someone said thoughts and prayers and deductibles," one person shared on TikTok.

SUGGESTED: UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect, unmasked in new photos, believed to have left message on bullet casings

"The assassin was super impressive. Okay. We've never seen anything like this," another commented.

"United HealthCare by a 90% margin, denied more claims than any other insurance company on the market," someone else added.

"Deny, depose, defend. If that isn't a loud, clear message to all these CEOs across the board of these health insurance companies, I don't know what is," another said.

"We feel like we're living parallel lives with the elite in our country," @thatdaneshguy said about his take.

The social media influencer with 2 million followers on TikTok is a skilled Internet sleuth known for finding people.

While he does not condone killing anyone, he has no interest in tracking down the CEO's killer.

SUGGESTED: Shocking video shows UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson gunned down on NYC street

"A lot of us aren't that sympathetic toward somebody who has caused the death of many countless people. I mean, unknown is one-third of this healthcare company's claims are denied… approximately one-third. That is outrageous. It's more than double the industry standard," he said.

He's not the only online sleuth refusing to join the manhunt. And many on social media are glad to see that.

"I just want to remind everyone that snitches get stitches, and the stitches might not be covered by your insurance plan," another person commented in a TikTok video.

"You can have a claim and it's not going to be covered," said psychologist David Swanson.

Swanson finds some social media posts insensitive, but sees them as mere frustration and a form of venting.

SUGGESTED: UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Police release photo of person of interest's face as manhunt continues

"I certainly don't think that these people are glorifying murder or agree with murder. But I think what this is, is it really kind of speaks to how frustrated people are. Things are so incredibly expensive and health insurance by itself is ridiculously expensive. And you throw in the fact that when you try to use it, it's nearly impossible to use," he said.

The nationwide manhunt for the gunman entered its fifth day Sunday.