'View Fire' burning in Newbury Park forces evacuation warnings

A brush fire broke out in the Newbury Park area of Thousand Oaks Saturday, leading officials to issue evacuation warnings in the area.

The fire, Valled the View Fire started early Saturday afternoon, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, in the area of Lawrence Drive and Ventu Park Road. As of Saturday evening the fire is small, only about half an acre, and is 0% contained.

At 2:30 p.m., the Ventura County Fire Department issued evacuation warnings for the following areas:

Calle Crusca

Camino Dos Rios

Homes near Arroyo View Street

Maps of the evacuation warnings can be found by tapping or clicking here.