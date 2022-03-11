Video: 2 wanted for grand theft at Rialto Walgreens

Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with a grand theft at a Rialto Walgreens.

Police are looking for these two suspects caught on camera stealing from a Walgreens in Rialto. / Rialto Police Department

According to police, it happened Thursday and was all caught on camera. The two suspects were seen grabbing items from the skincare aisle and walking out of the store with bags in tow.

Anyone with information on identifying the two suspects involved are asked to call 909-419-9107 or anonymously report to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.

