VIDEO: Suspected drunk driver crashes into multiple vehicles

A suspected drunken driver was captured on camera missing a turn, hopping a curb and crashing into multiple vehicles in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The Eau Claire Police Department posted a video of the crash on Facebook on Tuesday. The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street, according to police.

Video shows the driver missing a turn, hopping a curb sending the car into the air and crashing into a vehicle on the road. The driver then continues, crashing into a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot.

Police said the driver's preliminary breath test result was 0.242, which is slightly over three times the legal limit of 0.08. The driver was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and OWI.

Everyone involved in the crash avoided life-threatening injuries, police said.