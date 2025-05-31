VIDEO: Smoke from LA brush fire emerges near Dodger Stadium

The Brief No, Dodger Stadium is not on fire. The smoke visible from the fans' views came from a 2-acre brush fire near Los Angeles' Chinatown. No one was hurt in the fire.



Dodger fans captured startling moments where they could see brushfire smoke not too far from the ballpark.

What we know:

Despite the apparent proximity of the smoke from Dodger Stadium, the fire broke out well outside the ballpark and its surrounding parking lots as the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the location of the fire being in Chinatown, with crews dropping water along the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.

The fire stretched to about two acres before forward progress stopped on Saturday, May 31, LAFD said.

No one was hurt in the fire. No buildings were damaged in the small brush fire.

The small fire broke out as fans were in the middle of watching the Dodgers-Yankees game.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.