Video shows men vandalizing, stealing Christmas decorations from OC homes

Police are looking for the suspects who were caught on video vandalizing and stealing Christmas decorations from two homes in Westminster.

The first incident happened on Dec. 10 around 10 p.m. at a home on the 6200 block of Iroquois Road. The homeowner reported hearing a noise outside, then went outside to discover the home had been egged. Christmas decorations had been vandalized and an inflatable reindeer had been stolen.

The second incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Jones Avenue. Several Christmas decorations had been vandalized, and an inflatable penguin had been stolen from the front yard.

Surveillance video from the second home captured the suspect's vehicle parked in the front. Two people exited from the passenger side, walked up to the home and suddenly punctured an inflatable decoration. They then tossed some Christmas lights to the ground and stole an inflatable decoration.

Police say the driver stayed inside the vehicle and waited for the other two suspects. The vehicle is described as being a newer model silver Toyota Camry 4-door with black rims.

The suspects were only described as being men, both had black face masks on. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and the second suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-4570, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to www.occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.