Video shows man being hit by car during street takeover in Orange County

Video shows a spectator was hit by a car during one of three street takeovers that occurred in Orange County overnight.

Law enforcement officers were called to street takeovers in Buena Park, Anaheim and Costa Mesa.

Officials with the Buena Park Police Department said the first street takeover of the evening was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. Everyone had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Video taken from the scene shows a man was hit by a car that was doing donuts in the intersection as bystanders rushed in to help. It’s unknown if the victim sought medical treatment.

Buena Park PD said there were no confirmed reports of injuries in the incident.

The second street takeover was reported at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue in Anaheim at 12:30 a.m. Friday following a report of about 80 people gathered for a street racing event, according to Anaheim PD. The crowd dispersed when officers arrived.

The final street takeover was reported at the intersection of Red Hill Avenue and Kalmus Drive in Costa Mesa just before 1:10 a.m. Friday.

Arriving officers discovered spectators at the intersection and opted not to issue any citations.

No arrests have been announced in any of the three street takeovers.

