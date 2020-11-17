Video: Horrific chain reaction crash in Anaheim leaves 3 hurt, including officer

A video showed a horrific chain reaction crash that left three people, including a police officer, hurt in Anaheim.

The Anaheim Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Monday night. While an officer was looking into the crash, a third car smashed into the crash scene sending the second car plowing into the officer.

The third driver, the one that plowed into the scene, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle, the officer and a third person were all taken to the hospital. Despite the horrific nature of the crash, everyone is expected to be OK, including the officer.

The crash broke the officer's leg, Anaheim PD said.

The chain reaction crash remains under investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in the crash, police say.

