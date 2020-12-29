Video shows group of protesters storming Erewhon Market without masks, no one hurt

A video shared on social media showed a group of protesters storming a popular grocery store without masks Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of the protests taking place at the Erewhon Market on Beverly Boulevard a little after 4 p.m. According to Ira Brian Miller, the man who shared the video of the scene on social media, a stampede of people rushed the doors and were not wearing masks.

The video showed a group of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder by the grocery store entrance and yelling at each other while not wearing masks.

No one was hurt in the incident and no arrests were made, LAPD said. The group of people who weren't wearing masks left the store shortly after officers arrived, LAPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.