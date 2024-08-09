Video shows four men stealing safe from LA house

"It looks comical, but thinking back on it, it was scary" says the man who videotaped the group of men stealing a safe from a Cheviot Hills home in West LA.

Loud noises brought him and other neighbors out of their homes at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Three men were struggling with the heavy safe, which they couldn't pick up. A fourth person waited inside a vehicle. You can hear people saying "hey" and "what are you doing", but the men don't stop and eventually get the safe inside the car, and drive away.

"No one wanted to confront them, because we didn't know if they were armed," said a neighbor, "but at the same time, we couldn't stop watching!"

No arrests have been made.

If you recognize anyone in the video, you are urged to contact LAPD.