Video shows 4 teens wanted in LA for man's fatal stabbing

Police have released video showing the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old South Los Angeles man by four teens last month.

It happened on the night of April 1 at 89th Street and Western Avenue in Gramercy Park.

LAPD said video shows the victim, Dominic Lord, backing away from the four suspects after some sort of altercation on a bus.

Video shows the victim was eventually chased, taken down, kicked, and stabbed.

The suspects ran away. Police say they are looking for two girls and two boys between ages 14 and 16.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s tipline at 1-877-527-3247.