VIDEO: Police K9 jumps through car window to subdue pursuit suspect

Police in Garden Grove used a police K9 to get a reluctant pursuit suspect out of the car he was driving Monday morning, and the interaction was caught on video.

Garden Grove police were called to the 11000 block of Magnolia Street just after 7 a.m. Monday after reports of a carjacking. Police found the car shortly after and the driver led officers on a short pursuit. The driver was stopped further down Magnolia Street in Anaheim with the use of a PIT maneuver. After the car was stopped the driver refused to exit the car, according to officers.

After trying some other methods to try and get the driver out of the car, police brought out the K9 units. In the video, one of the K9s is seen jumping through the driver's window, biting the driver on the arm.

The driver was taken into custody shortly after and transported to a hospital to treat his injuries. Police did not identify the carjacking suspect.