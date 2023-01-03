Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Mom of cancer patient runs alongside Rose Parade float to thank daughter's doctor

The mother of a young woman currently going through chemo said she was excited to see her daughter's doctor on the City of Hope float during the Rose Parade. She walked nearly three miles to show her gratitude and appreciation.

LOS ANGELES - Julie Young is the mother of a cancer patient getting treatment at City of Hope. 

On Monday during the Rose Parade when she saw the "Expanding Hope" float, she waved, blew kisses, and showed gratitude towards Dr. Herrera, who is treating her daughter.

She shared a message of hope. 

"I was so excited when I saw Dr. Herrera there, and I just do not know what I did… I just get up and I walked 2.5 miles cheering him on and giving him all my appreciation and gratitude," Young said. "Throwing him kisses, giving him love, that's the way I can show my appreciation and gratitude for caring for my daughter and his patients."

For more information on cancer care and resources, visit cityofhope.org.