VIDEO: Homeless woman charges couple at Hollywood Kinkos

A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week.

The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.

Canby says that before the incident in the store, the woman was in the parking lot of the store, after "pulling her breast out," according to Canby, the woman reached into the car of a woman who had just left the Kinkos store, grabbed papers and threw them about the parking lot. Canby says after witnessing the interaction, the homeless woman addressed him.

The couple then went into the store, where Canby says he warned employees. Then the woman followed them, asking "What do you want," according to Canby.

The woman is seen trying to approach the couple as they run around the aisles in the store. Employees helped the two get out.=

"Go out the back door. Go ahead sir," an employee is heard saying in the video, followed by a directive at the woman. "Ma'am you need to leave, now."

The woman is then walked out of the store.

The couple told FOX 11's Travis Rice that they were at the store running errands ahead of their wedding this weekend. They were able to make it out of the store without other incident, though they say they're shaken up after the episode.