VIDEO: Deputies seek public's help identifying man who allegedly attempted to kidnap two young girls

Law enforcement in Chino is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap two young girls.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies learned that a male suspect attempted to lure away a 4-year-old and 9-year-old away from their home in the 4800 block of Fairway Blvd. in Chino Hills.

Both victims were able to get away from the suspect and ran inside their home. The suspect then walked away from the residence and was seen on nearby video surveillance.

"According to statements and video footage, the suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, 40 to 60 years old with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a blue surgical mask," Chino Police wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Deputy M. Nosek of the Chino Hills Station 909-364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

