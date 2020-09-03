Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: DC police release body cam footage from shooting death of Deon Kay

By Ike Ejiochi
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

New bodycam video shows DC Police shooting a teenager

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. police have released body camera footage today from an incident in which an officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Orange Street, Southeast.

WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THIS VIDEO GRAPHIC OR DISTURBING

DC police release body cam footage from Southeast shooting

DC police have released body camera footage today from an officer-involved shooting in which Deon Kay was killed.

According to a police statement issued Wednesday night, Deon Kay pulled a gun right before a D.C. police officer fired at him.

Police have identified the officer as Alexander Alvarez.

READ MORE: FOX 5 DC prevented from covering story after protesters drive out crew from scene

In a statement, the officer said he saw Kay draw his gun and he fired once.

READ MORE: 18-year-old shot, killed by DC police officer during pursuit

He did not fire again because he saw Kay throw his gun away.

Kay was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

In a noon news conference, D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham stressed that Kay's death is a tragedy.

According to the chief, Kay had a history with law enforcement and was a confirmed member of a local gang.

"I'm sure Deon Kay fell through multiple safety nets before yesterday afternoon," Newsham noted.

Newsham described the effort of releasing the body camera footage as "herculean" because of the steps involved in the procedure.

He noted, however, that police were concerned about misinformation circulating in what he described as "the current climate."

Protests and unrest have followed in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis - as well as other incidents in which officers have been caught on camera in deadly incidents.

Following Kay's shooting on Wednesday night, more than 100 protesters gathered at the D.C. Police Department's 7th District station. 

On Thursday morning, protesters resumed demonstrations - this time at Mayor Muriel Bowser's home.