VIDEO: Massive fire spreads across Carson warehouse

Crews are battling a massive fire at a Carson warehouse Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the blaze a little after 3 p.m. Some of the boxes at the warehouse had rubbing alcohol, further sparking the fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, no injuries have been reported in the 3-alarm fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An evacuation of the area has been made, firefighters tell FOX 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

