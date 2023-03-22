VIDEO: Armed arsonist sought in Santa Ana

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspected arsonist who started a fire inside a Santa Ana business.

It happened Monday around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The suspect, who was armed, entered the business and used "accelerants to start and spread a fire," authorities said.

Security video released shows the man holding the apparent accelerant to light the fire.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call 949-560-0665.