VIDEO: Armed arsonist sought in Santa Ana

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Santa Ana
If you have any information about this suspect, please contact OCFA Investigations at (949) 560-0665.

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspected arsonist who started a fire inside a Santa Ana business.

It happened Monday around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The suspect, who was armed, entered the business and used "accelerants to start and spread a fire," authorities said.

Security video released shows the man holding the apparent accelerant to light the fire.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call 949-560-0665.